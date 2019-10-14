Real Madrid new signing gives honest opinion on difficult start to career

Real Madrid’s new signing Eden Hazard has laughed off all the criticism surrounding his debut season in the La Liga, and further dismissed the claims that he is “struggling” to find form at the Santiago Bernabeu.

“No, I have not lived through difficult weeks at Madrid,” the 28-year-old said in an interview with Belgian outlet La Derniere Heure, upon asked about whether he has read about the rumours of him struggling under manager Zinedine Zidane.

“I know we talk a lot about Real everywhere, that’s why I’m here, but I still do not understand Spanish well. I don’t see the criticism,” he further added.

In case you did not know, Hazard has not really impressed at Real Madrid following his €100million move from Chelsea, where he was basically viewed as a legend.

But after failing to provide a goal or assist in the first five games for his new club, he managed to do both in their recent 4-2 win against Granada in the La Liga, just before the international break.

Coming up next for Real Madrid is a very busy week, as Zinedine Zidane and co. will face Real Mallorca on 19th October, before locking horns with Galatasaray in the Champions League on 22nd October.

Afterwards, on 26th October, they will host Barcelona in what will be the season’s first El Clasico.

Quotes via AS.