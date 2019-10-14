La Liga |

Legendary Premier League manager reveals he rejected Real Madrid offer numerous times

Arsenal’s legendary former manager Arsene Wenger has revealed that he turned down Real Madrid’s managerial offer several times – and further admitted that it may have cost him a lot of success in his career.

In a recent interview with BeIN Sports, Wenger said: “Regret is that maybe I sacrificed a little bit the winning potential against the loyalty potential. Or the desire to build up the club and the influence I had on the club.”

“To build up the club when we built the stadium, against the fact that I could have won more by going somewhere else and being less limited financially.”

“At the end of the day, I’m happy to do what I did.”

“I thought from a very young age I want to work the way I like to work,” he added.

“Sometimes today I weigh up a little bit ‘have I done well or not?’“.

“But I felt that I was in a club [Arsenal] where I met my needs the way I wanted to work.”

“Why change that and maybe be in a bit more glorious situation but a less happy situation, where I had less influence on the club [Real Madrid]?”

“So I decided that I keep trying to experience my love story [at Arsenal],” the 69-year-old Frenchman concluded.

