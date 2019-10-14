Real Madrid dealt double injury blow ahead of El Clasico

According to reports, Real Madrid have been dealt two major injury blows ahead of their upcoming El Clasico clash against Barcelona in the La Liga – as both Gareth Bale and Luka Modric suffered minor knocks during the Wales-Croatia game in the UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifiers on Monday.

Monday also marked the end of the international break, and Real Madrid’s travelling contingent is now set to resume training ahead of their upcoming matches against Real Mallorca (19th October), Galatasaray (in the Champions League – 22nd October) and Barcelona (26th October).

Although Thibaut Courtois returned to action for Belgium, after getting cured of his recently-suffered illness, Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane will be left worried due to the injuries picked up by both Modric and Bale.

Bale, who scored a goal during the game, finished the match limping, as he was forced to play on because Wales had used all of their three substitutions.

However, Ryan Giggs – his manager – suggested that the issue was not very serious.

“He got a bit of cramp. He did not want to come off,” the Wales boss said post-match, before adding.

“It was a fantastic performance [by him]. It was a shame he got that for the last 10 minutes, so we were down one player really.”

Modric, meanwhile, was left in discomfort after he clashed into Harry Wilson late in the game. The 2018 Ballon d’Or winner left the field immediately, as teammate Milan Badelj replaced him.