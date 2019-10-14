Barcelona set to launch historic 2019-20 fourth kit; to be used in El Clasico

According to reports, La Liga giants Barcelona are all set to launch their fourth kit of the season soon. Hence, this will also be the first time in history that Barcelona sport four different kits in a single season.

Take a look at the leaked pictures of the new kit, right below (via FootyHeadlines):

According to FootyHeadlines, the kit is heavily inspired by the Catalan flag, the ‘Senyera’. The shirt boasts a never-seen-before design, with red, yellow and navy blue set to be the primary colours.

Unlike the ‘Senyera’ kits that have been used by the club previously, the new kit does not feature the classic vertical stripes – instead, it comes with four extraordinary “brushstroke” red stripes across the front, in an overall yellow background. All logos and sponsor names will be printed in royal blue.

FootyHeadlines also reports that the four red stripes represent “a legendary image of Catalonia: that of Guifre el Pilos, considered the founder of Catalonia, passing over a golden shield his four fingers bloody after a battle, this being the inspiration for the Catalan flag.”

Earlier, it was Catalan newspaper Sport who reported that Barcelona will have four jerseys in one season for the first time, in the ongoing 2019-20 season.

Soon afterwards, a Barcelona fan was spotted wearing the what looked like the club’s fourth jersey, during their La Liga clash against Valencia. Later, it was revealed that what he wore was only a fake shirt, and that the final fourth kit is set to be different from what was worn by him.

The pictures shown above correspond to this fact. And as mentioned in the headline, Lionel Messi and co. could wear the shirt during important matches such as the away El Clasico which will be held at Real Madrid’s home stadium the Santiago Bernabeu.