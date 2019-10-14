Liverpool star Alisson gives verdict on Neymar transfer to Barcelona

Neymar Jr was the talk of transfer town in the summer transfer window, but despite all the drama surrounding a proposed move to Barcelona, he remained at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

And now, amid rumours of a transfer in January, his Brazil teammate Alisson has spoken out in support of the superstar forward as a possible move to the Nou Camp inches closer.

“I think that Neymar can be the best in the world on any team,” Alisson revealed to Mundo Deportivo.

“Neymar is a high-level player and would be fundamental in any team in the world.

“If he returns to Barcelona or not… I wish him good luck and to play with his usual joy and energy, wherever he is.”

Barcelona continue to remain the front-runners to sign the PSG star despite interest from rival clubs such as Juventus and Real Madrid, with Neymar himself stating that he would prefer a move back to Catalonia.

Neymar was initially banging in the goals for the La Liga giants not too long ago, but left Barca for PSG in 2017 for a world record fee of £200million.

The likes of Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez are reportedly pushing for Neymar to be brought back to the club.