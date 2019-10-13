Real Madrid star dropped from national team as punishment for lying about injury

It was widely observed was Luka Jovic’s snub from the Serbia squad was due to his poor form for Real Madrid. However, it turns out that the striker was actually dropped as an act of punishment, for allegedly faking an injury.

AS reports that Serbia’s new coach Ljubisa Tumbakovic snubbed Jovic from his squad for citing an injury to avoid national duty. The report claims that the injury was fake, as four days later, the 21-year-old played for Real Madrid.

The Spanish publication said that Jovic was initially called up for national duty in September, and in the first game against Portugal, Tumbakovic left him on the bench, bringing him on only in the 87th minute. In the game against Luxembourg that followed, the striker cited an injury and was let go from the squad – but then, just four days later, he played for Real Madrid against Levante, although it was only for the final seven minutes.

It is suggested that Tumbakovic took note of the situation, before considering it as a snub from Jovic’s part.

That could explain why he opted to leave the striker out of his squad, for the upcoming games against Lithuania and Luxembourg.

Meanwhile, the axing has worked out fairly well for the player, who is now spending his international break training at the Santiago Bernabeu, in a bid to improve his goal-scoring form.