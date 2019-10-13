WATCH: Lionel Messi responds to ‘God’ comments, explains why he doesn’t like it

One cannot really blame fans who see Lionel Messi as an incarnation of God, or as God himself. In a career spanning nearly fifteen years till date, the Barcelona legend has already given us thousands of reasons that prove why the fans are not wrong.

However, in a recent interview, Messi said that he does not like being called “God” or “D10S” (a fun word-play on “Dios”, a word which means “God” in Spanish, and his number, 10).

“I am not worried by it, but it is true that I do not like it,” the Argentine talisman said, upon asked about the “God” nickname by RAC1.

“It is nice to be praised because people are being respectful. They don’t say it with any ill intent – actually, they say it with the complete opposite intent.”

“But I think it’s very exaggerated to call me that,” he added.

Watch the video below:

Messi doesn't like being called "god"/"D10S" by fans. He says he understands it's meant as a compliment, but he finds it "very exaggerated."pic.twitter.com/OI1ZFqrUne — Luis Mazariegos (@luism8989) October 9, 2019

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner said that part of the reason he didn’t like the nickname, was because his young sons Thiago and Mateo tend to follow how the others treated him.

“Because of my sons, the age they have, they hear things and they copy them,” he explained.

“My son, Mateo, calls me ‘Leo Messi’. He’ll say, ‘let’s go Leo Messi!’“.

The 32-year-old will return to footballing action on 19th October, when Barcelona travel to Eibar for their upcoming match in the La Liga.