La Liga manager says coaching Lionel Messi ‘would be a headache’

Imanol Alguacil, the manager of La Liga side Real Sociedad has claimed that coaching Lionel Messi would give him ‘a headache’ – do not get him wrong, however, as the man has admitted to being a fan of the Barcelona legend.

The 48-year-old said that Messi would not be a good fit at his club and that coaching him would “give him headaches”.

It goes without saying that the Argentine talisman has an outstanding record against Sociedad, having scored 15 times and provided eight assists so far, in just 20 appearances against them across various competitions.

However, Imanol believes the 32-year-old would not suit his club’s style.

“He wouldn’t fit with the values and the way we are at Real Sociedad,” the Sociedad manager was quoted as saying by Marca.

“However, he’s an incredible player and does incredible things.”

“But these values of humility, normality, these big players don’t have them, coaching Messi would give me headaches, even though I’d win more games,” he further added.

Up next, the La Liga defending champions will lock horns with SD Eibar – and as usual, Messi is expected to be back in the first-team, now that he has recovered from his injuries.

At the same time, Sociedad will take on Real Betis, who lost 5-2 to the Catalans earlier on in the season.