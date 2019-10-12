Barcelona handed major boost as injured star expected to recover before El Clasico

Ahead of their upcoming La Liga matches against Eibar and Real Madrid, Barcelona have been handed a major boost as injured star Samuel Umtiti has been expected to make his recovery before both games.

In case you did not know, Umtiti injured his foot whilst on international duty for France back in September and since then, he has remained on the sidelines. However, right now, it finally looks like the defender is close to making a full recovery, which makes him available for selection once again.

Direct Esport3 reports that the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner will travel with the rest of Barcelona’s squad to Eibar next weekend, while during the following weekend, Real Madrid will visit them for their first El Clasico of the season, scheduled to be held at the Camp Nou.

Aside from the above information, it has also been understood that the Frenchman is set to return to first-team training sometime over the next seven days as well.

Without a doubt, this news comes at a good time for Barcelona, as Umtiti’s fellow defender Gerard Pique to set to miss the Eibar clash on Saturday after he picked up his fifth yellow card of the season against Sevilla last week.

There are rumours which suggest that the Spaniard did so against Seville deliberately, so that he can avoid getting suspended for the El Clasico – but no official investigation has been launched yet.