Jose Mourinho passes verdict on Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi debate

Former Real Madrid and Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has had his say on the Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo debate.

The Portuguese has coached Ronaldo at Real Madrid and watched Messi from close quarters in his three-year spell in La Liga. When quizzed about the best player he has ever seen, Mourinho picked Brazil legend, Ronaldo Nazario.

The World Cup-winning striker was at Barcelona when Mourinho was assistant to Sir Bobby Robson there. The Portuguese believes that though Messi and (Cristiano) Ronaldo have been consistent for a longer period of time, talent-wise, he has never seen anyone better than Ronaldo (Nazario).

“Ronaldo, El Fenomeno, Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi have had longer careers,” Mourinho told LiveScore (via Marca).

“They have remained at the top every day for 15 years. However, if we are talking strictly about talent and skill, nobody surpasses Ronaldo [Nazario]. When he was at Barcelona with Bobby Robson, I realised that he was the best player I’d ever seen take to the field.

“Injuries killed a career that could have been even more incredible, but the talent that that 19-year-old boy had was something incredible. In 1997, Barcelona played against PSG in Rotterdam and Ronaldo’s goal, 1-0. Awesome,” he added.