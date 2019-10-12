La Liga manager claims he doesn’t want Lionel Messi as he wouldn’t fit the values of his club

Real Sociedad manager Imanol Alguacil has claimed that he wouldn’t want Lionel Messi in his side as he wouldn’t fit the values of his club.

The former Sociedad and Villarreal player was quizzed whether he would want to have the Barcelona talisman in his side. And though he praised Messi by calling him an incredible player, he stated that he wouldn’t want him in his team.

Further expanding on why he would choose against having the Argentine in his team, Alguacil said that big players generally don’t have ‘humility and normality’ and that coaching Messi would give him a headache. However, he did add that if Messi were in his side, Sociedad would win many more games.

“He wouldn’t fit with the values and the way we are at Real Sociedad. However, he’s an incredible player and does incredible things.

“But these values of humility, normality, these big players don’t have them, coaching Messi would give me headaches, even though I’d win more games,” the Sociedad manager said.

Though Messi missed the start of 2019/20 season due to an injury, he’s back among the goals now. In five appearances this season so far, the Barcelona star has scored a goal and provided two assists.