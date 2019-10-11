One key change that helped Lionel Messi become the world’s best footballer

Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi is one of the best footballers of all time, if not the absolute best. Earlier last month, he was also crowned the Best Men’s Player of 2019 by FIFA.

Currently aged 32, Messi is showing no signs of slowing down, as evident from his recent performances against Inter Milan in the Champions League and against Sevilla in the La Liga.

His start to the 2019-20 season was poor, thanks to recurring bouts of injuries – however, that free-kick goal he scored against Sevilla is a clear indication of his intentions to make a brilliant comeback.

Having started his senior footballing career with Barcelona fifteen years ago at the tender age of 17, Messi has awed one and all with his longevity at the highest levels of the game.

And what could be the reason for it?

According to Daily Mail‘s Pete Jenson, it can all be put down to a drastic change in his diet, starting from his early years in the game.

The report states that, as a teenager, the Argentine star enjoyed fizzy drinks and fast food, and that he struggled to shake those habits despite pressure on him from Barcelona’s management.

Apparently, former manager Pep Guardiola even had to remove a drinks machine from the Camp Nou, just because it was too close to the home team’s dressing room.

Charly Rexach, another ex-Barca boss, once claimed that Messi had “eaten more pizza than he should have done”.

It was in 2014 that he finally decided to work with Italian nutritionist Giuliano Poser in 2014, with the aim of increasing his career span.

Foods heavy in sugar and refined cereals were slowly removed from Messi’s menu, and instead, fresh fruit, dried fruit, nuts, seeds and salads seasoned just with olive oil formed a part of his eating regime.

Meanwhile, the fizzy drinks have also been replaced – with mate tea, a traditional South American caffeine-rich infused drink.

Today, Messi weighs 67 kgs, which is quite ample for his frame that is 5ft, 5in tall.

The complete overhaul on his diet, will hopefully enable the legend to successfully thrive into his late thirties.