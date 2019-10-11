Reports: Real Madrid star feels badly treated with ‘excessive campaign’ of hatred against him

Real Madrid shot-stopper Thibaut Courtois has failed to hit the ground running since his arrival from Chelsea last season and is growing unsettled with every passing week!

The Belgian shot-stopper moved to Madrid in a deal believed to be worth €35 million last season but couldn’t get to his best in his very first season. In the 27 La Liga matches that he played, Courtois conceded 36 goals and could keep only six clean sheets as Madrid went through one of their worst seasons in recent history.

By shipping Keylor Navas to Paris Saint-Germain, Zinedine Zidane showed faith in the Belgian to rise up to the occasion finally. However, despite being shown confidence in by the manager, Courtois hasn’t been able to perform at the highest level and has conceded 11 goals in only eight appearances this season across all competitions.

With criticism from all quarters growing by the day, the Belgian feels that there is an ‘excessive campaign’ of hatred and criticism towards him, according to reports in Spanish daily Sport. The report adds that Courtois is angered at how he is being treated by the Real Madrid fans and the media.

The report goes on to add that his anger reached the zenith during Real Madrid’s UEFA Champions League encounter vs Club Brugge where he had to be taken off at half-time due to an upset stomach and by that time, Los Blancos had already conceded twice at the Santiago Bernabeu.