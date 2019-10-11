Lionel Messi takes final decision on Barcelona future after recent rumours of possible exit

Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi has taken a final decision on his future with the La Liga giants after multiple rumours linking him with a move away from the club in the last couple of months.

The Argentine was rumoured to be on his way out of the club after it emerged that he has a special clause in his contract which could see him leave after the current season.

“Messi has a contract that we signed two years ago and it runs for four years. Before the last season, 2020-21, he can leave Barcelona, retire from football or play where he likes. It is a right that he has earned like Xavi Iniesta,” Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu to Barca TV in September.

With his contract running down in 2021, there were reports of a possible Major League Soccer move as well where David Beckham’s Inter Miami were rumoured to be a possible destination. However, in an interview with RAC1, Messi has cleared that he wants to stay ay Barcelona ‘foreover’.

“If they want me, I am delighted. My idea is to stay here forever. It has always been like this and remains the same way; nothing has changed,” Messi said.

The ball is in Barcelona’s court now and they would want to tie Messi down on a long contract.