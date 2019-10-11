Arsene Wenger claims new Real Madrid signing cannot replace Cristiano Ronaldo

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has claimed that Real Madrid cannot replace Cristiano Ronaldo’s goals with Eden Hazard.

The former Chelsea star has had a slow start to life at Santiago Bernabeu and after missing almost a month due to an injury, he is gradually coming back to his best. In four La Liga appearances, Hazard has a goal and an assist to show for and Wenger believes that he will only get better with time.

While in conversation with beIN Sports, the ex-Arsenal manager claimed that while the Belgian can solve Madrid’s problems, they will need another goalscorer to replace Ronaldo’s goals.

“He will be the answer but not in replacing Ronaldo that is for sure. He will not score 50 goals a year because that’s now how they play football. They need another goal scorer in Real Madrid because Benzema is now 32 and if they had someone younger around him to score the goals, maybe they could do very well.

“Eden Hazard is an exceptional player to create chances to sometimes finish when he needs to do in big games. He’s not scared of anybody – I don’t think Real have yet to see the real Hazard, he’s not as sharp physically as he can be. That’s why I believe they will discover the real Hazard,” Wenger said.