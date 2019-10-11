Atletico defender reveals Real Madrid star talked about a possible move to arch-rivals in summer transfer window

Atletico Madrid defender Santiago Arias has revealed that Real Madrid midfielder James Rodriguez talked about a possible move to the Wanda Metropolitano in the summer transfer window.

The Colombian star, who spent two years at Bayern Munich on loan, was linked with a move away from Santiago Bernabeu in the summer as multiple reports claimed that he wasn’t a part of manager Zinedine Zidane’s plans going forward.

James was first linked with a Napoli move before being offered to Manchester United in a cash plus player deal for Paul Pogba. There were rumours of a move to Atletico Madrid as well but the Colombian stayed put. He has started the season on the front foot and has a goal and an assists to show for in six La Liga matches.

Arias, who is James’s Colombia teammate, revealed that they did talk about a possible move to Atletico Madrid but not in detail as it was down to the two clubs to take a decision.

“We talked about Atleti. I asked him if the rumours were true and I explained how things were here, but not much else.”There were options, but we didn’t speak about it much more because it was down to the clubs,” Arias said while in conversation with Onda Madrid (via Marca).