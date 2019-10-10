Raphael Varane urges PSG World Cup winner to join Real Madrid

Raphael Varane may be the standout defender at Real Madrid now, but as good as he is, the Frenchman feels that his compatriot would add an extra dimension to the current Madrid side.

So much so, that Varane appears to be pushing fellow World Cup winner Kylian Mbappe to join Los Blancos, and knows just how important the forward can be.

“I always want Mbappe in my team,” Varane revealed to El Transistor.

“If he asks me one day, I will just say good things about Real Madrid.”

Real Madrid have come under fire recently for conceding too many goals, but Varane insists the team stands together and are aiming to get better defensively.

“We are very competitive and there is always a desire to keep winning. Maybe mental fatigue can happen like what happened last year,” he then said.

“Also, to play at Real Madrid there is always pressure to be hungry and play with the intention of winning.”

“Conceding goals is not just the fault of the defender, it is something that depends on the whole team.

“In recent matches, it has been improved but it’s more than a problem of just relaxing, it’s a problem that tells us to maintain the level throughout the match.”