Reports say Real Madrid want Christian Eriksen in January as Inter target United’s Nemanja Matic

Real Madrid are determined to strengthen their midfield and Christian Eriksen looms as a target in the next transfer window.

Another day, another rumour about Christian Eriksen.

The soon-to-be free agent Eriksen wants a new challenge after flagging his intent during the previous transfer window.

A move to LaLiga appeals and a Spanish giant from the capital are reportedly ready to pounce.

TOP STORY – MADRID EYE ERIKSEN

AS and Marca claim Real Madrid are ready to make a move for Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen in January.

Eriksen is a free agent at the end of the season, and the Spurs star has been linked to the likes of Madrid, Atletico Madrid, Juventus, Manchester United and Inter.

¡Buenos dias! Real Madrid still think signing a midfielder is a necessity and they see Christian Eriksen in January as the solution. https://t.co/T6EySurwRv pic.twitter.com/mvK4A55Fok — AS English (@English_AS) October 10, 2019

However, Madrid are reportedly unwilling to wait until season’s end as they look to strengthen their midfield.

ROUND-UP

– Inter are eyeing Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic, says FC Inter News. Matic has found himself out of favour under United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and a switch to Serie A could be on the cards for the Serbia international, whose contract expires at the end of the season.

– According to Calciomercato, Serie A champions Juventus are looking to sign Chelsea full-back Emerson Palmieri. The Italy international worked with Maurizio Sarri during the former Chelsea boss’ time at Stamford Bridge.

– Massimiliano Allegri has handed United a “deadline” for him to be given the job at Old Trafford, says La Gazzetta dello Sport. Solskjaer is under growing pressure, with the Red Devils enduring a difficult season and former Juventus boss Allegri has emerged as a possible replacement.

– Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil fears he has played his last game for the Gunners, according to the Mirror. Ozil has struggled to establish himself since Unai Emery’s arrival and the former Germany international has been linked to MLS outfit DC United and Turkish giants Fenerbahce.

– Le10Sport claims former Chile, Sevilla and Argentina coach Jorge Sampaoli is on the shortlist to fill the Lyon vacancy following Sylvinho’s sacking. Sampaoli is in charge of Brazilian side Santos.

– Gianluca Di Marzio reports Claudio Ranieri is in the mix to take over at Sampdoria, who sacked Eusebio Di Francesco prior to the international break. Ranieri – who sensationally led Leicester City to Premier League glory in 2015-16 – last oversaw Roma on a temporary basis last term. Ex-AC Milan coach Gennaro Gattuso reportedly turned down the job.

– Manchester United are among the admirers of rising Mexico star Sebastian Cordova, reports Record. The 22-year-old America playmaker made his international debut for El Tri last week. The attacking third and midfield are areas of concern for United, who have also been linked to Barcelona’s Ivan Rakitic and Juventus striker Mario Mandzukic.