Gareth Bale reveals he is playing with “anger” for Real Madrid and Wales

Gareth Bale looked set for a move to China in the summer transfer window, but rather surprisingly, ended up staying at Real Madrid after the club blocked his exit.

His publicised war with Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane further fuelled feelings of unrest at the club, but Bale wasn’t allowed to leave Madrid regardless, and despite making an impact during the opening weeks of the new season, is far from a happy man.

During the International break, the Welshman revealed that he is actually playing with anger for both club and country, and that the emotions are high at this time.

“You play with a lot of emotion. Anger comes into it of course, but I haven’t got anything to clear my mind about,” Bale said.

“I try and give my best whether here [with Wales] or in Madrid and I will continue to do that.”

Even his national team coach Ryan Giggs agrees that pressures are present for the former Spurs man.

“Of course, it would have unsettled him because it was apparently very close for him going,” Giggs said.

“But things might have changed. Things do change quite quickly in football and now he’s playing, he’s loved, he’s happy, and I expect him to carry on doing what he’s doing for Real Madrid.

“If Gareth Bale is at your club and he’s training well and he gets the chance to play, he’s always going to keep you interested because he can turn a game on its head, he can score goals and he’s such an asset.”