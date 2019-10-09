Lionel Messi reveals why he wanted Cristiano Ronaldo to stay at Real Madrid before Juventus move

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have defined the 2000s era of football more than any other player. the Two have been regarded as the best of their generation and indeed of all time by many football fans. They played in the same league from 2009 until 2018 and Messi reveals why he wanted his rival to continue even further.

Barcelona star Lionel Messi reveals that he wanted Cristiano Ronaldo to continue at Real Madrid in 2018, amidst rumours that he would soon move to Juventus. The Portuguese star indeed secured a move to Italy and Messi now reveals why he had hoped for his nemesis to stay in Spain.

“I wanted him to continue with Real Madrid,” Messi told RAC1. (via Goal)

“He gave a plus to the rivalry in the Clasico and La Liga.

“Real Madrid will continue to challenge because they have very good players, but I already said that the team was going to feel his loss for what he meant and that the squad would notice. But they have plenty of players to allow them to fight for every title and they have a lot of history.”

Cristiano Ronaldo moved to Italy back in the summer of 2018, in a move that rocked the football world. The Portuguese international left a three-time consecutive Champions League winning side to join the Bianconeri, who had barely managed to beat Napoli to the league title.

Nevertheless, in his first year at Juventus, Ronaldo proved to be worth every penny and led the Italian side to another league win. His Champions League journey, however, was cut short when an in-form Ajax knocked them out in the quarter-finals.

Ronaldo and Messi are yet to come face-to-face on the pitch following the former’s move to Italy. The pair have met in award functions, however, and are expected to be present in the same room later this year when the 2019 Ballon d’Or winner is declared.