Reports: What Lionel Messi told referee after Ousmane Dembele’s controversial send-off

According to various sources, Lionel Messi tried everything he could do, to prevent his teammate Ousmane Dembele from being sent off during the La Liga clash against Sevilla on Sunday.

In case you did not know, Dembele was sent off for calling referee Mateu Lahoz “very bad”. The incident happened in the 87th minute – a minute earlier, Dembele’s teammate and debutant Ronald Araujo had been shown a red card for his foul on Sevilla star Javier Hernandez.

Araujo protested the decision and he was accompanied by the Frenchman, who was shown angrily approaching the referee to have his say on the verdict.

Much to everyone’s surprise, Lahoz then took out the red card from his pocket once again. and ordered Dembele to hit the dressing room showers early.

Marca reports that Messi spoke to the referee after the incident, to explain that the whole of it was nothing but a mere misunderstanding.

Messi reportedly told him that Dembele does not know how to speak Spanish.

The Spanish news agency further adds that defender Gerard Pique also rushed to the aid of the 22-year-old, as he tried his best to explain that Dembele had said “very badly” and not “very bad”.

However, referee Lahoz refused to budge and held on to his decision.

The length of the Frenchman’s suspension yet to be made certain. Meanwhile, Marca has also suggested that he may miss the upcoming El Clasico clash against Real Madrid.