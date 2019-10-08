Reports: Real Madrid star extends contract with club amid Harry Kane rumours

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema has reportedly extended his contract with the club which will see him stay at the Santiago Bernabeu till 2022.

The 31-year-old Frenchman has been leading the line for Madrid after Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure and has been one of the few positives for the club in what has been a problematic one and a half years. In the ongoing La Liga season, Benzema has six goals and an assist in seven appearances.

And according to Spain’s El Chiringuito, Madrid have tied him down for another year as his current contract was due to expire after the next season, in 2021. The report adds that Benzema will reportedly earn 11 million a year under his new contract.

🚨¡EXCLUSINDA!🚨 #Inda: “BENZEMA ha RENOVADO ya con el Real MADRID hasta 2022 y cobrará 11 MILLONES al año”. #ChiringuitoInda pic.twitter.com/ZUgNbZV2FC — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) October 7, 2019

These reports come at a time when Real Madrid are being linked with Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane, who is growing frustrated with the Premier League’s side recent form and reports of manager Mauricio Pochettino’s departure.

Moreover, Madrid have Luka Jovic in their ranks as well, who will turn 24 by the time Benzema’s contract runs down and Madrid faithful will hope that their new signing from Eintracht Frankfurt grows into a potent goalscorer by then.