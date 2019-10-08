Reports: Real Madrid star pulls out of international duty to impress Zinedine Zidane

Real Madrid star James Rodriguez has had a sort of second coming in the whites of Madrid. After returning from a loan spell at Bayern Munich, James has impressed with his form and is fully committed to making things work again.

There were multiple reports that the Colombian did not feature in manager Zinedine Zidane’s plans before the start of the season. However, Madrid’s inability to add a world-class midfielder to their ranks has forced the Frenchman’s hands into drafting James into the squad.

The 28-year-old has responded in fine fashion and has a goal and an assist to show for in seven appearances across all competitions so far. According to reports in Marca, the attacking midfielder is ready to go the extra length to impress the manager and cement a spot for himself in the starting XI.

James has asked Colombia national team manager Carlos Quieroz to allow him to stay with Madrid during the international break, the report claims. Colombia play Chile and Algeria in two friendlies during the break and James will supposedly miss those to work at Madrid’s training base.

The 2014 FIFA World Cup star scored his first league goal in Real Madrid’s 4-2 win over Granada on Saturday.