Barcelona star could be suspended from El Clasico following controversial booking

On Sunday, Barcelona star Ousmane Dembele was sent-off by the referee during their La Liga game against Sevilla, as he said “you’re very bad”, in response to teammate Ronald Araujo’s red card.

The above-mentioned incident happened in the 87th minute of the match – a minute earlier, Araujo – who also marked his debut for Barcelona during the game – had been shown a red card for his foul on Sevilla star Javier Hernandez.

Samuel Marsden, an ESPN and Diario Sport reporter, later revealed that Lahoz confirmed in his report that he sent the former Borussia Dortmund star off for telling him he’s “very bad” while gesticulating the same with his arms.

Meanwhile, Ernesto Valverde the manager of Barcelona, explained that it is difficult enough to get much out of Dembele in Spanish, while also admitting that he is astonished at how the entire incident turned out.

“It’s a mystery. It’s hard to get a phrase out of him in Spanish. It won’t have been a long phrase, for sure,” he said.

And now, Daily Mail reports that he is likely to miss out on the upcoming La Liga clash against Real Madrid, as his offence involves direct interaction with a match official.

Earlier last season, Atletico Madrid’s Diego Costa received an eight-game ban for allegedly insulting the referee, and later, Deportivo La Coruna’s Michael Krohn-Dehli was given a two-game suspension for saying the same thing as Dembele.