Valdes sacked as Barcelona’s under-19 coach

Barcelona only appointed former goalkeeper Victor Valdes to a key youth coaching role in July, but he has already been sacked by the club.

Barcelona have confirmed the sacking of the club’s under-19 coach Victor Valdes.

Former goalkeeper Valdes was appointed to the role in July but lasted only three months in charge of the Juvenil A team.

Valdes reportedly clashed with former Barcelona striker Patrick Kluivert, who is now in charge of La Masia, prior to his departure.

Although Barca’s U-19s are sitting in second place behind Real Zaragoza in the league, they lost their opening two UEFA Youth League fixtures to Borussia Dortmund and Inter under Valdes’ leadership.

“Barcelona have informed Victor Valdes on Monday that he is no longer U19A coach and no longer employed by the club,” said a brief club statement.

The 37-year-old won the 2010 World Cup with Spain and a raft of honours at Barca, including six LaLiga titles and a trio of Champions Leagues.

Franc Artiga, who has been part of the youth set up at La Masia since 2010, will take over the post.