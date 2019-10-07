According to reports, Lionel Messi sent a text message to Barcelona’s then-boss Pep Guardiola after Zlatan Ibrahimovic joined the team, and that may have led to the big Swede’s career-threatening downfall in 2009-10.

But before going into the details, here’s a little recap: 2008-09 was Guardiola first season in charge of Barcelona, and he won all the competitions in which they took part. 2008-09 was Barcelona’s most successful season of all time, but during the summer, the Spaniard signed Ibrahimovic from Inter Milan, in exchange for Samuel Eto’o.

The key motive behind the move was to strengthen the squad and add an attacking flair to the team, but according to football writer Ben Hayward, Messi – who was just 22 years old at that time – felt threatened.

A 2012 book titled “The Messi Mystery” by Sebastian Fest and Alex Juillard as per Goal, further claims that the Argentine talisman sent his manager a text message while they all sat in the Barcelona bus, before leaving for a game.

“The exact wording of Messi’s message is disputed, but the sentiment straightforward. ‘I can see that I am no longer important to the team, so …’,” Hayward writes.

“Unlike his perfect plays on the pitch, Messi had left this one unfinished.”

“Messi knew it and started to make his feelings known to a coach who had won him over by giving him the green light to play for Argentina at the Olympic Games in Beijing,” the book states.

“But this time there was danger; Messi had failed to shine in a few games and Ibrahimovic was playing well. Suddenly, there were complications for the Argentine.”

Guardiola eventually moved the South American to a central position at Zlatan’s expense, and he responded by scoring 47 goals in 53 games.

The Swedish international, meanwhile, fell out with his boss due to the above reason, and was loaned away to AC Milan in 2010.

With inputs from GiveMeSport.