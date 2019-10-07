Lionel Messi achieves incredible record in Barcelona’s win over Sevilla

On Sunday, Lionel Messi opened his goal-scoring tally for the 2019-20 season, with a brilliant free-kick goal for Barcelona against Sevilla. The free-kick goal was also his 100th ever, scored from outside the box.

Messi scored his goal in the 78th minute of the game, after Luis Suarez (27′), Arturo Vidal (32′) and Ousmane Dembele (35′) scored three first-half goals for Barcelona. He curled his set-piece past Sevilla goalkeeper Tomas Vaclik and celebrated in style as he also became the first player to score in 16 consecutive LaLiga seasons in the 21st century.

16 – Lionel Messi se ha convertido en el primer jugador en marcar en 16 temporadas consecutivas de LaLiga en este siglo XXI. Infalible. pic.twitter.com/cEnElGRyBJ — OptaJose (@OptaJose) October 6, 2019

Out of his 100 goals from outside the box, 43 goals were scored by Messi via direct free-kicks, as you can see from the following stat data released by Opta:

100 – Lionel Messi has scored his 100th goal from outside the box for @FCBarcelona in all competitions (43 direct free-kick goals). Specialist. pic.twitter.com/iBAi9hYVVn — OptaJose (@OptaJose) October 6, 2019

Meanwhile, more stats have proved that since the 2007-08 season, nobody in the top five European leagues has scored more from outside the penalty area than the five-time Ballon d’Or winner.

From 2007 till yesterday, Messi has netted 70 goals from outside the box.

The Argentine talisman’s arch-nemesis Cristiano Ronaldo is the second on the list of top-scorers from outside the box, having scored 54 such goals from 2007. Zlatan Ibrahimovic occupies the third place, having scored 35 long-range strikes in Italy, Spain, France and England.

Barcelona’s next game is against Eibar, on 19th October.