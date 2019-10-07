Why Ousmane Dembele was sent off during Barcelona’s La Liga clash against Sevilla

It has been understood that Barcelona star Ousmane Dembele was sent off during Sunday’s La Liga against Sevilla, for calling referee Mateu Lahoz “very bad”.

The incident happened in the 87th minute – a minute earlier, Dembele’s teammate and debutant Ronald Araujo had been shown a red card for his foul on Sevilla star Javier Hernandez.

Araujo protested the decision and he was accompanied by the Frenchman, who angrily approached the referee to have his say on the verdict.

Much to everyone’s surprise, Lahoz fished out the red card from his pocket once again. and ordered Dembele to hit the dressing room showers early.

Samuel Marsden, an ESPN and Diario Sport reporter, later revealed that Lahoz confirmed in his report that he sent the former Borussia Dortmund star off for telling him he’s “very bad” while gesticulating the same with his arms.

Referee Lahoz confirms in his report that he sent Dembele off for telling him he's "very bad" while gesticulating with his arms. Could now miss Clasico. — Samuel Marsden (@samuelmarsden) October 6, 2019

It is also being reported that he could miss Barcelona’s upcoming El Clasico clash against Real Madrid.

Meanwhile, Ernesto Valverde the manager of the Blaugrana, explained that it is difficult enough to get much out of Dembele in Spanish, while also admitting that he is astonished at how the entire incident turned out.

“It’s a mystery. It’s hard to get a phrase out of him in Spanish. It won’t have been a long phrase, for sure,” he said.