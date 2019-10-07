Spanish giants Barcelona beat Sevilla 4-0 during their La Liga on Sunday night – however, they ended the night with nine men as both Ronald Araujo and Ousmane Dembele got sent off late in the game.

However, hundreds of Real Madrid fans were more angry at Barcelona superstar Gerard Pique, who picked up a yellow card, thereby getting himself suspended from their next La Liga match against Eibar.

Despite leading in the scoresheet by 4-0, Pique was booked for unsportsmanlike conduct as he booted the ball away in frustration (see image below);

While that may sound surprising at the outset, what actually worries Real Madrid fans is the fact that Pique’s yellow may have been deliberate – had he played against Eibar and got booked, he may have had to sit out in the El Clasico, which comes after the Eibar game.

But now, the Spaniard’s slate is clean and he can play against Los Blancos.

Check out some of the reactions from Twitter, down below:

Meanwhile, let us also remind ourselves that these tactical yellow cards do not always go as per plan.

For instance, in the 2018-19 Champions League round-of-16 first-leg clash between AFC Ajax and Real Madrid, Sergio Ramos picked up a yellow card on purpose, so that he can sit out in the second-leg and play in the quarter-finals when they qualify.

The Spanish veteran later found out that he was too early to make his prediction, as Ajax thrashed them 4-1 in the second leg to eliminate them from the competition.

Quite ironically, not only did Ramos not play the second leg, but he also did not get the opportunity to play any more UCL games that season.

Images via GiveMeSport.