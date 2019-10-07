WATCH: Lionel Messi scores first goal of the season with unbelievable free-kick against Sevilla

On Sunday, Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi opened his goal-scoring account for the 2019-20 season, with an incredible free-kick goal against Sevilla in the La Liga.

In fact, goals from Luis Suarez, Arturo Vidal, Ousmane Dembele and the Argentine legend himself helped Barcelona register a much-dominant 4-0 win, against a poorly-performing Sevilla side.

Speaking about Messi, it has been nothing short of a frustrating start to the season for him so far. Though the Catalans’ 2019-20 campaign kicked off in late August, it was only during last week – the Champions League clash against Inter Milan – that the 32-year-old made his first ninety-minute appearance for the Blaugrana this season.

And against Sevilla, he scored his first goal as mentioned above.

Check out the video below:

Here’s another angle:

📽 — Messi's goal against Sevilla from the stands. Genius.pic.twitter.com/VflCBmV8p2 — Barca Universal (@BarcaUniversal) October 6, 2019

… and another:

Players with most goals in top 5 european leagues 🇦🇷420 Messi (455 games)

🇵🇹419 Cristiano (525 games)

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿366 Greaves (528 games) pic.twitter.com/bx94EhDnQx — diego (@diegojacobssss) October 6, 2019

… and a few others:

🔴🔵🐐Leo Messi's goal from all angles pic.twitter.com/02CieOhc2F — MED MTR (@ahmedmontassir3) October 6, 2019

Pure genius, as always. Am I right!

Speaking about the game, Suarez gave Barcelona the lead in the 27th minute, with an outstanding bicycle kick goal. Five minutes later, Arturo Vidal scored to make it 2-0.

The next goal came just three minutes later, as Frenchman Dembele who was named in the starting line-up ahead of his national teammate Antoine Griezmann, scored with a superb finish, after a brilliant solo dribble.

Messi’s free-kick goal came in the 78th minute, and with that, Barcelona ensured their fifth win of the season, in eight La Liga matches so far.