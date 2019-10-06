Reports: Why Zinedine Zidane is angry at Real Madrid President Florentino Perez

According to reports, Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane is angry at club president Florentino Perez and the rest of the club’s board for two seemingly big reasons.

Though they are currently at the top of the table in the 2019-20 La Liga, Zidane is unhappy at the fact that he has apparently lost the backing of Real Madrid’s management, according to Spanish newspaper El Confidencial.

In case you do not remember, Los Blancos have been plagued with problems of different magnitudes, since the beginning of the new season. Earlier, in the 2018-19 season, they failed to secure even a single trophy and fans had slammed the club’s representatives for their poor managerial policies.

According to Express, the problems continued during the summer transfer window as well, with some sources even claiming that Zidane was ready to call it quits from the Santiago Bernabeu due to Real Madrid failing to pursue his top transfer target, Paul Pogba from Manchester United.

And after their recent La Liga game against Granada, the Frenchman spoke about his objectives for the current season.

“I always want more, because we are perfectionists,” Zidane said, before adding:

“We are very happy with what we are doing, because today there is no easy match.”

“It will be very long and we will have to work hard,” he concluded.