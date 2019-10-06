WATCH: Real Madrid star Gareth Bale’s insane outside-foot assist for Karim Benzema’s goal against Granada

Just two minutes into their La Liga clash against Granada on Saturday, Real Madrid proved why they are the table-toppers this season by taking the lead in less than two minutes.

The goal was scored by Karim Benzema, thanks to a ridiculous assist from teammate Gareth Bale.

Take a look at the goal below. Do not forget to check out the Welshman’s assist!

Que top assist by Gareth Bale haven't seen such an accurate outside foot curler (assist tho)

since Quaresma's Worldcup Goal pic.twitter.com/X7bu8RbnJ5 — Avnish (@KroosLegacy) October 5, 2019

As you can see, the 30-year-old produced an insane outside-foot pass from outside the box. The ball easily evaded three Granada defenders before finding Benzema.

All that the Frenchman had to do, was to execute a composed finish into the post – which he did to perfection.

In other news, Real Madrid star Eden Hazard scored his first goal for the club, followed by Luka Modric and James Rodriguez who also entered their names in the scoresheet to ensure the hosts’ victory.

Darwin Machis and Domingos Duarte scored the consolation goals for Granada.

The result also sees Real Madrid open up a four-point gap over Granada itself, who are placed at second place on the La Liga points table.

Meanwhile, Third-placed Atletico Madrid will travel to Real Valladolid while fourth-placed Barcelona is expected to host Sevilla. Both matches will be held on Sunday.