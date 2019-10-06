Zinedine Zidane passes verdict on Eden Hazard after scoring maiden goal for Real Madrid

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has urged Eden Hazard to maintain his good form after he opened his account for the club during their victory over Granada in the La Liga on Saturday.

In case you did not know, the Belgian had been facing a lot of flak after enduring a subdued start to his career at Real Madrid this season. Earlier, during June, Hazard secured his dream move to the Santiago Bernabeu, marking the end of a seven-year-long career at Chelsea.

Upon joining Los Blancos, Hazard just could not produce the magic he was closely associated with at Chelsea, and he ended scoring and assisting not even once in his opening five games for them. However, he now looks as if he has put his past to bed, thanks to an impressive display against Granada.

Not only did he score his first Real Madrid goal during the match, but he also set up Luka Modric for another goal later in the game.

During the post-match press conference, Zidane reacted to the 28-year-old’s display.

“We need to see Eden like this, playing well and scoring goals,” he said, before adding:

“He wanted that, he was happy in the dressing room. We hope it’s the first of many for him.”

Karim Benzema and James Rodriguez also scored one goal each for the hosts, as they defeated Granada by a final scoreline that read 4-2.

