Rumour Has It: Real Madrid lead Van de Beek race with Manchester United unwilling to meet asking price

Ajax star Donny van de Beek appears more likely to join Real Madrid than Manchester United.

Real Madrid lead the race to sign Donny van de Beek with Manchester United seemingly out of the running for the Ajax player.

Van de Beek, 22, has developed into one of the most wanted midfielders in Europe after impressing with Ajax.

Madrid and United have been among the clubs linked with a move for the Netherlands international, but the Spanish giants are said to be favourites.

Real Madrid are in pole position to sign Van de Beek as Manchester United have been unwilling to pay big money for the Ajax man, according to the Mirror.

The report says Ajax asked the Premier League club for £35million (€39.3m) three months ago, but they are now seeking £100million (€112.3m) which has not put off Madrid.

Madrid have been linked to numerous midfielders, including United’s Paul Pogba.

– Still linked with Real Madrid, Pogba is also reportedly considering signing a new contract at Manchester United. The Mirror says United have denied they are being held to ransom by Pogba amid reports he is demanding £600,000 per week to sign his new deal.

– Lautaro Martinez scored at Camp Nou on Wednesday and the Inter forward’s performance has left Barcelona wanting more. The LaLiga giants’ attention has returned to Martinez after the display, according to Sport, with the Argentina international having previously been linked with Barca.

– With Real Madrid eyeing midfielders, Wolves’ Ruben Neves is being linked with a switch to the Santiago Bernabeu, claims Don Balon, which says €50million (£44.5m) could be enough to get a deal done.

– Arsenal are willing to pay £49.9million (€56m) for PSV striker Donyell Malen, according to Tuttosport. The 20-year-old was previously in the Premier League club’s academy and has attracted interest after netting eight goals in as many Eredivisie games this season.

– Victor Valdes‘ return to Barcelona appears set to be short-lived. Mundo Deportivo reports the club’s under-19s coach, appointed in July, is set to lose his job after a string of disagreements.