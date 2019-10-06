Ansu Fati, Jordi Alba back in Barcelona squad for Sevilla visit

After a week out with a knee injury, Barcelona’s teenage talent Ansu Fati is back in the squad.

Ansu Fati is back in the Barcelona squad for Sunday’s visit of Sevilla, while Jordi Alba also returns after almost three weeks out.

Fati, 16, missed Barca’s wins over Getafe and Inter in the past week with a knee injury, having made a fine impact at the start of the campaign despite his tender age.

However, he has been given the all-clear to return to action and is named in the squad to face Sevilla – whose academy he represented as a child – at Camp Nou this weekend.

Left-back Alba is back in contention as well having been out since mid-September, when he suffered a hamstring strain against Borussia Dortmund.

Barca are almost at full strength, with only injured duo Samuel Umtiti and Junior Firpo and the suspended Clement Lenglet unable to feature.