Real Madrid 4-2 Granada: Hazard scores first goal as Zidane’s men hold on

Real Madrid held on to beat Granada 4-2 at the Santiago Bernabeu in Saturday’s top-of-the-table clash in LaLiga.

Eden Hazard scored and assisted his first goals for Real Madrid as the LaLiga leaders held on to beat stubborn second-placed opponents Granada 4-2 to extend their lead at the summit.

The Belgium international lifted the ball over Rui Silva to get off the mark in his sixth match for the club, doubling the hosts’ tally after Karim Benzema’s early opener in Saturday’s top-of-the-table clash at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Substitute Luka Modric added another from range for Madrid but surprise package Granada pulled one back from the spot after Alphonse Areola gave away a penalty, then Domingos Duarte set up a tense finale with his close-range finish.

But Zinedine Zidane’s men saw out their first win in three matches, James Rodriguez striking in added time, to move four points clear of Granada and city rivals Atletico Madrid, who have a game in hand to play.