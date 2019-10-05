Simeone: Atletico Madrid’s defending is a gift

Atletico Madrid’s defensive resilience is a gift, according to Diego Simeone, who added not every team has the same desire as his side.

Diego Simeone believes the defensive commitment of his Atletico Madrid side is a gift.

Atleti have always been renowned for their stoic defensive displays under Simeone, which have been the basis of their development into one of Europe’s elite clubs.

A video that went viral on social media in midweek proved the perfect example – the clip showing a glut of Atleti players flooding back at full pace after they were caught on the counter against Lokomotiv Moscow.

Asked about the video, Simeone hailed his side’s desire not to concede, adding it is emotional to see their commitment on full display.

“The incident from the other day is something else, something of a team,” Simeone told a news conference ahead of Sunday’s LaLiga match against Real Valladolid.

“They come back desperately, so you can’t score against them. It’s an emotional gesture, a different gift, because not everyone feels the same way.

“It’s emotional. When you play with your friends, and you are going to concede, everyone runs so you don’t.

“The most wonderful thing is that I don’t want them to concede.”