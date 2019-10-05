Hazard scores first Real Madrid goal with delightful lob

After failing to score or assist in his first five games for Real Madrid, Eden Hazard opened his account with a fine finish against Granada.

Eden Hazard scored his first goal for Real Madrid in Saturday’s LaLiga encounter against Granada.

The Belgium international had produced a string of largely indifferent displays since returning from a hamstring injury sustained shortly after joining Madrid from Chelsea in a reported €100million (£88.5m) deal in June.

But after failing to score or assist in his first five matches for the club, Hazard found the back of the net in the top-of-the-table showdown with Granada at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Granada were unable to clear under pressure and Federico Valverde poked the ball through for Hazard, who kept his cool and lifted the ball over the head of goalkeeper Rui Silva.

Hazard’s goal arrived in added time at the end of the first half, putting Madrid 2-0 up after Karim Benzema’s early opener.