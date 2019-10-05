WATCH: Eden Hazard scores stunning first official goal for Real Madrid

Real Madrid have started the season strongly, putting behind their disastrous 2018/19 campaign. Los Blancos are currently at the top of the league, despite dwindling in European competitions. And to make things even better, summer signing Eden Hazard has netted his first official goal for the club!

Eden Hazard was on target finally for Real Madrid when they faced second-placed Granada in La Liga. The Belgian star started on the left-wing for Los Blancos and scored the goal just before half-time.

Federico Valverde’s pressing presented an opportunity for the Galacticos, with the ball played quickly down to Hazard. The ex-Chelsea man took a few touches before sending a sublime dink up and over the goalkeeper, and into the back of the net.

Watch the goal below:

Karim Benzema had given Real Madrid the lead early on in the match, thanks to an assist by Gareth Bale. The Frenchman continued his great start to the season, scoring his sixth goal in eight matches. He is currently the joint top scorer in the league.

Disappointingly, Los Blancos have been unable to carry their league form into the UEFA Champions League. The record winners of the competition are already in trouble having lost one and drawn one of their opening two matches.

They next face Galatasaray in the European competition while a tie against Mallorca beckons in the league.