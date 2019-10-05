Real Madrid are back on top of La Liga after a disastrous campaign last time around. Zinedine Zidane’s return has helped stabilize the team while the old guard has also come to the fore. However, reports now claim that the Frenchman has implemented a strict regime at the club and has also thought of several fines for infringement.

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has implemented a strict policy at the club, with players liable to pay fines if they refuse to do small tasks. The fines range from €250 to €3000 and can be levied for even using a mobile phone!

Here is the list of fines which Real Madrid players are liable to pay (via Marca) –

1. Five minutes late to the training – €250

2. Fifteen minutes late to the training – €500

3. Unexplained absence from training – €3000

4. Using mobile phone when not allowed – €250

5. Using mobile phone when not allowed (repeat offence) – €500

6. Not being weighed – €250

7. Being overweight – €1000

Real Madrid have started the new season well and are currently on top of La Liga. Los Blancos, however, have failed to kick-start in the Champions League and have only one point from two matches.

While the old guard has helped the team recover their form after a disastrous 2018/19 season, the new signings are yet to kick on. Big money buys Eden Hazard and Luka Jovic have been disappointing in particular and have drawn continuous flak from supporters.