Reports say Barca to exchange Antoine Griezmann for PSG’s Neymar

Could Barcelona’s bid to re-sign Neymar involve off-season recruit Antoine Griezmann?

Neymar may not have secured his return to Barcelona, but the Paris Saint-Germain star’s future continues to make headlines.

The Brazil forward was keen on making a Barca comeback, two years after his world-record transfer to the French capital.

But as Antoine Griezmann struggles to settle in at Camp Nou, the Frenchman could see himself shipped out to make way for Neymar.

TOP STORY – NEYMAR & GRIEZMANN IN SWAP DEAL

are considering the possibility of sendingtofor, claims Le10Sport.

Neymar was unable to secure a return to Barca during the transfer window following his €222million exit in 2017.

Neymar-Griezmann swap deal as potential Barcelona ploy coming out of Francehttps://t.co/aNQCRIv8Qp — AS English (@English_AS) October 4, 2019

But as Griezmann – who only arrived from LaLiga rivals Atletico Madrid in the off-season – finds it difficult to settle and develop a relationship with Lionel Messi, the Barca recruit is being talked about as a possible makeweight.

ROUND-UP

– Leicester City star James Maddison is Tottenham’s number one target to replace soon-to-be free agent Christian Eriksen, according to the Daily Star. Maddison has also been linked to Premier League rivals Manchester United.

– Real Madrid could trigger Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak’s €120m release clause as Thibaut Courtois struggles at the Santiago Bernabeu, according to ElDesmarque.

– The front page of Corriere dello Sport says Lazio have signed star midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic to a new contract until 2024. The deal, worked out in secret for another season, appears to end speculation of a move to the likes of Inter, United, Real Madrid, Juventus or Paris Saint-Germain.

– Gennaro Gattuso could make a sensational return to AC Milan, but only in an unlikely scenario. Amid mounting pressure on coach Marco Giampaolo, El Corriere claims Gattuso – who stepped down at the end of 2018-19 – would make his way back to San Siro if directors Paolo Maldini and Zvonimir Boban quit.

– The Express says Chelsea will offer Willian a new contract amid links to LaLiga champions Barcelona. It comes as the Evening Standard reports the Blues will reward Tammy Abraham and Fikayo Tomori with fresh deals.

– Could Carlo Ancelotti leave Napoli at the end of the season? Corriere dello Sport suggests the Italian head coach could depart if results do not improve. Napoli are already six points adrift of Serie A leaders Inter.

– Marca says Manchester United are keeping an eye on Mexico international Jose Juan Macias. The 20-year-old Leon forward scored his first international goal on debut for El Tri on Wednesday.

– Ernesto Valverde’s future as Barcelona boss is far from certain and with that in mind, TNT Sport reports that River Plate coach Marcelo Gallardo is the club’s first choice.