Pep Guardiola believes Barcelona’s top target to replace Ernesto Valverde is one of the best coaches in the world

Former Barcelona manager Pep Guardiola has given further fuel to the rumours that River Plate boss Marcelo Gallardo is set to take over from Ernesto Valverde at the club.

With Barcelona’s indifferent start to the season, manager Ernesto Valverde’s job has been the talk of the town. Various reports claim that if the Calatan giants fail to get their season back on track soon enough, they will sack Valverde with the River Plate manager, who Lionel Messi voted as his choice for FIFA The Best coach, as the prime candidate to replace him.

While in conversation with TNT Sports LA, Guardiola claimed that Gallardo should have been nominated for the best coach in the world award. “I can’t explain how Gallardo isn’t nominated for the best coach in the world,” the Manchester City said

PEP GUARDIOLA, EN EXCLUSIVA CON #TNTSPORTS 🔥 “No me explico que Gallardo no esté nominado a mejor DT del mundo”, dijo el entrenador en #HalconesYPalomas pic.twitter.com/eUbW7aM5Tu — TNT Sports LA (@TNTSportsLA) October 4, 2019

Guardiola’s comments have only fuelled the rumours linking Gallardo with the managerial position at Camp Nou and it is now up to Valverde to save his job by getting Barcelona’s season back on track.