Real Madrid star Thibaut Courtois breaks silence after getting subbed in UCL game against Club Brugge

After getting subbed off during half-time against Club Brugge in the Champions League, Real Madrid star Thibaut Courtois opened up on the illness that caused him to leave the game prematurely.

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane clarified that the Belgian goalkeeper had to be taken off from the pitch during half-time, due to an illness in his stomach called gastroenteritis – which caused him to lose 3kg in a matter of just a few hours.

The shot-stopper then went on to miss the training sessions on Wednesday and Thursday, and he is further expected not to return this weekend, during their upcoming La Liga clash against Granada.

However, despite the sickness, the former Chelsea and Atletico Madrid star has claimed that he is up for the challenges that face him at the Santiago Bernabeu.

“If you want to be a Real Madrid goalkeeper, you have to accept this pressure,” he was quoted as saying by Marca in an interview on Friday.

Meanwhile, it has also been understood that former Paris Saint Germain ‘keeper Alphonse Areola, will take charge as the first-choice goalkeeper under Zidane, in the absence of the 27-year-old.

Earlier on Friday, Real Madrid announced the reason for Courtois’ substitution against Club Brugge, with the help of an official statement.

“Thibaut Courtois has been diagnosed and treated for acute gastroenteritis with dehydration and electrolyte imbalance, which made it impossible for him to end last Tuesday’s game against Brugge,” the statement read.

Quotes via Express.