Reports: Real Madrid superstar opposed signing of Antonio Conte last season

According to reports, Antonio Conte the former Chelsea and Juventus manager and current boss of Inter Milan, was close to joining Real Madrid last season. Apparently, Sergio Ramos was against his signing and that was the only reason why he did not end up managing Los Blancos.

It is Fichajes.net that reports that the former Premier League and Serie A winning manager was the front-runner to take over at Real Madrid following the sacking of Julen Lopetegui in October 2018.

At that time, Conte was out of work after leaving Chelsea in 2017-18 – and apparently, he himself was ready to shift to Spain, before an intervention by Sergio Ramos.

Ramos, who is also the captain of Real Madrid, reportedly vetoed the deal and as a result, Real Madrid had to rope in Santiago Solari.

And Solari survived at the Santiago Bernabeu for just about five months before he was also sacked, followed by the return of the three-time Champions League-winning manager, Zinedine Zidane.

However, things have not gone well under him either – as, under the Frenchman in his second spell, Real Madrid have won just 45% of their matches.

Various sources have since claimed that the 1998 FIFA World Cup winner is under significant pressure these days, and that Florentino Perez the President of the club, is already on the lookout for someone to replace him.