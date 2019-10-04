Reports: Lionel Messi’s FIFA awards manager pick targeted by Barcelona to replace Valverde

The pressure has eased a bit on Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde after his side secured back-to-back wins in the league and the Champions League. Nevertheless, the club is still reported to be searching for a replacement and may even have found the perfect one. After all, Lionel Messi voted for him in the FIFA Awards.

According to reports from Argentina, via AS, Barcelona have identified River Plate boss Marcelo Gallardo as the perfect candidate to be their next head coach. If the deal goes through, Gallardo will replace Ernesto Valverde in the Camp Nou hot seat.

Gallardo is rated highly in South America, as much was evident when several coaches, captains, and media personnel from the continent voted for him in this year’s The Best FIFA Awards ceremony. Among the voters was Argentina captain Lionel Messi, who might just be coached by his compatriot in the future.

Messi chose the River Plate boss as his third-best coach of the year, behind Pep Guardiola and Mauricio Pochettino.

However, the report claims that Barcelona will only approach Gallardo if results under Valverde do not improve. Furthermore, they may find it extremely difficult to take him away from River Plater due to a contract extension he recently signed, which enables him to stay at the club until 2021.