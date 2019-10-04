Reports: Lionel Messi identifies young Spanish star as his successor at Barcelona

Succeeding Lionel Messi at Barcelona has to be the most difficult task in world football at the moment. Without a doubt, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner is one of the biggest legends that the game has ever seen.

However, according to reports, Messi himself has apparently identified Pedri Gonzalez as his successor at the Camp Nou, having been convinced that the UD Las Palmas youngster can play a very important role for the team in the years to come.

At just 16 years of age, Gonzalez has already started to create a big impact with his current employers Las Palmas, recording a couple of goals and an assist in eight appearances in the 2019-20 La Liga 2 till date.

Both Marca and Don Balon have reported that Barcelona are very impressed with Gonzalez’ talent, and that they have already agreed on a fee for the youngster, who is now expected to join up with them next summer.

Don Balon further claims that Messi is convinced by the young star’s quality, and that he also believes that along with 16-year-old forward Ansu Fati, Gonzalez could also play a crucial long-term role at the Camp Nou, after the Argentine legend finally decides to call it a day from competitive football.