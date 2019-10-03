Barcelona superstar’s wife slams club for mistreating her husband

Reports have suggested that Barcelona star Ivan Rakitic is going through a tough time at the club, and now, his wife Raquel Mauri has slammed them for mistreating her husband.

According to various sources, Rakitic’s poor performances in the closing stages of the 2018-19 season affected the club very badly, and Lionel Messi and co. apparently used him as one of the player-swap options in a bid to lure Neymar from Paris Saint Germain. This reportedly angered the Croatian who went on to declare that he would not leave the Catalans at any cost.

Despite so, manager Ernesto Valverde reportedly continued to snub the midfielder from his plans, and the, in the wake of their recent victory over Getafe in La Liga, Cadena SER journalist Manu Carreno published an article which gave his own opinion on the situation related to the 2018 FIFA World Cup finalist.

“You can’t mistreat this player anymore,” he wrote.

This quote then formed the basis of Rakitic’s wife Raquel Mauri’s Instagram post dated Wednesday, 2nd October.

“And yet you don’t lower your arms, you’re an example of perseverance, wisdom and professionalism,” she was quoted as saying by Marca.

“For all this I love you, you are great and there isn’t anyone who can change that,” Mauri further added.