Barcelona break Real Madrid’s 29-year-old record after UCL win against Inter Milan

After their win in the Champions League against Inter Milan on Wednesday, it was revealed that Barcelona has broken Real Madrid’s 29-year-old record of going undefeated in home games in Europe’s elite footballing competition.

Barcelona’s unbeaten run at the Camp Nou during UCL matches has now crossed 33 games – thirty of them being victories with the other three ending as draws. This, in turn, makes the Camp Nou one of the most formidable venues for opposition teams, in world football.

You have to go back six years to find the last time Barcelona lost at the Camp Nou in the Champions League. The Blaugrana‘s last UCL defeat at home was against Bayern Munich, a heavy 0-3 defeat in the second leg of the semi-finals in the 2012-13 season.

During their ongoing unbeaten Champions League run at home, Barcelona have scored 101 goals and have only conceded 16.

The numbers may seem impressive, however, they must still be taken with a small pinch of salt, given the fact that they have only won the trophy once during this period – in the 2014-15 season when they defeated Juventus 3-1 in the final.

Barcelona’s win against Inter Milan further meant that Real Madrid’s record of 32 unbeaten home games in the Champions League have been broken now – they created the record between 1975 and 1990. However, Lionel Messi and co. are yet to break the all-time record – Bayern Munich’s run of 43 games, which they achieved between 1969 and 1991.

With inputs from AS.