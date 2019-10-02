Real Madrid teammate reveals what Eden Hazard needs to kick start his career

Real Madrid came close to suffering yet another embarrassing defeat in the UEFA Champions League, as they came back from two goals down against Club Brugge at home. Eden Hazard, Madrid’s big buy this summer, continued his poor form. One teammate of his, however, has now suggested what he requires to kick on.

Real Madrid star Casemiro has revealed that Eden Hazard is trying his best to turn his poor early spell around. However, the Brazil star admits that the only goals can help him truly kick on.

“[Hazard] is trying, but football is [about] goals,” the Brazilian stated, as quoted by Marca.

“We know he is among the world’s top five [players] and it is normal to have a period of adaptation.”

The central midfielder also gave his views on Real Madrid’s close call with Club Brugge, as the Galacticos fought back from two down to earn a draw.

“In the first half we didn’t do well,” Casemiro said.

“I didn’t see the fans leaving [the stadium] angry and in the second half, they supported us a lot.

“I haven’t seen them supporting us as much as today.

“We have to play like we did the second half, and we should never ask for forgiveness because we always try to do our best.”

Real Madrid next face Galatasaray in the UEFA Champions League and will be looking to secure their first win of the season in the competition.