Agent reveals Barcelona top boss began to cry once they signed Frenkie de Jong

Barcelona pulled off a major coup in January 2019 when they confirmed the signing of Ajax star Frenkie de Jong for the 2019/20 season. The Blaugrana beat the likes of PSG and Manchester City for the Dutchman’s signature, which pushed one senior member at the club to tears.

Such was the joy at Barcelona for completing the deal for Frenkie de Jong, that general manager Pep Segura began weeping, reveals the player’s agent Hasan Cetinkaya. The Dutchman’s representative described the scene which took place during the final negotiations in a recent interview.

“The sports officials of Barcelona were so relieved that then general sports manager Pep Segura began to cry as soon as the documents were written,” Cetinkaya told Aftonbladet. (via Daily Mail)

“They had tremendous pressure to close the agreement. There were hugs and champagne and then we all went to a restaurant in the mountains to which Barcelona invited us.

“We drank the best wine from Spain, we ate a fantastic steak and everyone laughed and was happy.”

Barcelona beat the likes of Paris Saint Germain and Manchester City to sign the Dutchman, with the youngster himself admitting as much. Manager Ernesto Valverde has ensured that the money spent by the club goes to full use and has played De Jong in every league game so far.

The former Ajax man has partnered Arthur and Sergio Busquets in the middle of the park occasionally, leaving doubts over the future of star Ivan Rakitic. The Croatian midfielder has been linked with a move to Italy in the recent weeks and might just seek a move away in the next transfer window.